Wednesday Oct 20 2021
Travis Barker treats fiance Kourtney Kardashian 'like a princess'

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Travis Barker treats fiance Kourtney Kardashian like a princess

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are over the moon since getting engaged.

Almost a year after dating, the Blink-182 drummer popped the question in a romantic beachy proposal.

Since then, the couple has been on cloud nine.

A source close to the family told People that Travis could not help but shower his lady with love as he is treating her "like a princess".

"The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," the source said. 

"Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."

