Dr. Dre served divorce papers at grandmother's grave

While Dr. Dre’s divorce battle was no less than messy, he was confronted by his ex-wife Nicole Young’s process serves in the most unusual venue.

According to TMZ, a process server attempted to serve the music mogul with legal documents at a cemetery where his grandmother is buried.

Sources with knowledge told the outlet that Dre was in the cemetery to put his grandmother, who raised him, in her final resting place.

The outlet reported that there some conflict over where the musician was as it is speculated that he was served the papers in the cemetery’s parking lot.

Furthermore, it was reported that Dre did not accept the papers and recoiled in anger while the process server dropped the papers by him.