Wednesday Oct 20 2021
Club owners' efforts can make Pakistan team number one: Ramiz Raja

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja. — Twitter/File
  • PCB chairman reveals the board is planning to run a talent hunt programme.
  • Raja says PCB will extend support to clubs that require equipment.
  • "We need quality ­pitches so players are technically stronger and curating top-quality pitches should be your top priority," he says.

LAHORE: Pakistan's national cricket team will become number one through the efforts of club owners, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja said on Wednesday.

“Our national cricket team will become number one through your efforts,” he said during a meeting with the owners of clubs falling under the Central Punjab Cricket Association’s jurisdiction.

“So, your success is my success.”

Sharing his vision for the revival of cricket at the grassroots level, the PCB chairman praised the efforts of the owners, calling them “unsung heroes” and promised that the PCB will undertake "unprecedented initiatives" to extend support to the cricket clubs across the country.

Raja stressed the necessity to make the system conducive to helping young cricketers grow. “Your [cricket club owners] role is of the parents, and in a way, it is beyond that,” he said.

“Give a good environment to players and make every effort to ensure their dreams are fulfilled. This is a big responsibility. Your steps will shape society. There should be no compromise on merit and our system should look after players.”

He further added the PCB will extend support to clubs that require equipment and suggested the owners’ first and foremost priority should be churning quality pitches while providing matches to young cricketers.

“In this setup, we will work together to eradicate your problems and difficulties," he said, adding that they are all very important to me, as your role is very critical.

"We need quality ­pitches so players are technically stronger and curating top-quality pitches should be your top priority. The PCB will provide you technical and financial support.”

The PCB chairman also mentioned that the board will run a talent hunt programme.

