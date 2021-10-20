 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Jemima asks Pakistani Twitterati to recommend best contemporary wedding song

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Britsh journalist and filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith during a press conference.  — Screengrab via Geo News.
Britsh journalist and filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith during a press conference.  — Screengrab via Geo News.

British journalist, filmmaker, and former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith, took to Twitter on Wednesday and proved that part of her is still interested in the Pakistani culture.

In a tweet, Jemima asked her millions of Pakistani followers to suggest her a "contemporary Pakistani song" that could be played at a wedding.

"Question for Pakistani Twitter: What is the best contemporary Pakistani pop song please that would play at a wedding?" she tweeted.

Within minutes of having been posted, the tweet garnered more than 250 retweets, almost 2,900 likes, and 900-plus replies as people flooded Jemima's Twitter timeline with suggestions.

Even though Jemima specifically asked for a pop number, people came up with all sorts of recommendations. 

A user named Salman Khan suggested his go-to Pushto wedding song.

One person speculated that Jemima's son must be getting married. But the suggestion was once again an old Punjabi folk song, "Latthe di Chadar."

Meanwhile, a user named Hanif Qadir noted that while some of the suggestions were good, some people also suggested "very weird" songs. 

Finally, a user named Jibran T Siddiqui suggested a contemporary song "Shakar Wanda" from the 2017-movie Ho Mann Jahaan.


More From Pakistan:

Rain likely from Friday to Sunday in upper, central parts of Pakistan

Rain likely from Friday to Sunday in upper, central parts of Pakistan
Twitter divided after spat between Shireen, Imaan over govt's 'use of magic'

Twitter divided after spat between Shireen, Imaan over govt's 'use of magic'
Govt plans to give motorcycle, rickshaw owners petrol at subsidised rates

Govt plans to give motorcycle, rickshaw owners petrol at subsidised rates
NATO thanks Pakistan for evacuation endeavours in Afghanistan

NATO thanks Pakistan for evacuation endeavours in Afghanistan
Govt decides to get Shaukat Tarin elected as Senator from KP

Govt decides to get Shaukat Tarin elected as Senator from KP
Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer irks court with attempt to interrupt proceedings

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer irks court with attempt to interrupt proceedings
Shireen clashes with Imaan online, says personal attacks on premier ‘shameful’

Shireen clashes with Imaan online, says personal attacks on premier ‘shameful’
SC wants delay in restoration of Punjab's local govt institutions probed

SC wants delay in restoration of Punjab's local govt institutions probed
Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count falls to lowest level in a year

Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count falls to lowest level in a year
T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza joins Shoaib Malik in bio-secure bubble

T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza joins Shoaib Malik in bio-secure bubble
A robotics challenge and STEAM learning at public schools

A robotics challenge and STEAM learning at public schools
Shahbaz Gill lashes out at Maryam Nawaz over Toshakhana criticism

Shahbaz Gill lashes out at Maryam Nawaz over Toshakhana criticism

Latest

view all