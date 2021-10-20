Jemima asks Pakistani Twitterati to recommend best contemporary wedding song

Britsh journalist and filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith during a press conference. — Screengrab via Geo News.

British journalist, filmmaker, and former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith, took to Twitter on Wednesday and proved that part of her is still interested in the Pakistani culture.

In a tweet, Jemima asked her millions of Pakistani followers to suggest her a "contemporary Pakistani song" that could be played at a wedding.

"Question for Pakistani Twitter: What is the best contemporary Pakistani pop song please that would play at a wedding?" she tweeted.



Within minutes of having been posted, the tweet garnered more than 250 retweets, almost 2,900 likes, and 900-plus replies as people flooded Jemima's Twitter timeline with suggestions.

Even though Jemima specifically asked for a pop number, people came up with all sorts of recommendations.

A user named Salman Khan suggested his go-to Pushto wedding song.

One person speculated that Jemima's son must be getting married. But the suggestion was once again an old Punjabi folk song, "Latthe di Chadar."

Meanwhile, a user named Hanif Qadir noted that while some of the suggestions were good, some people also suggested "very weird" songs.

Finally, a user named Jibran T Siddiqui suggested a contemporary song "Shakar Wanda" from the 2017-movie Ho Mann Jahaan.



