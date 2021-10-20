 
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
Queen Elizabeth won't step down as monarch: royal expert

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Queen Elizabeth wont step down as monarch: royal expert

Queen Elizabeth has declined a magazine's award of Oldie of the Year, according to the British media.

The Queen , 95, turned down the award, saying "you are only as old as you feel and she doesn’t believe she fits the criteria."

Commenting on her decision royal expert Angela Levin said "The Queen's comment that you are "as old as you feel" is also a nudge to let us all know she is not going to step down as Monarch.

According to royal correspondent Richard Palmer, this year’s main Oldie of the Year award went to the French-American actress, dancer and writer Leslie Caron, 90.

The Queen turned 95 on April 2021. Her husband Prince Philip died at the age of 99 in April, days before the Queen's birthday.

