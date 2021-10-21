Aryan Khan's jail inmate witnessed star kid sob multiple times: 'No VIP treatment'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has been behind the bars for over two weeks now.

Despite no legally surfaced evidence against the star kid, a special NDPS court in Mumbai rejected the 23-year-old's bail plea for the third time on October 20.

While SRK has now appealed son's case to Mumbai High Court, one of Aryan's jail inmate has shared the star kid's tear-jerking life inside the prison.

Speaking with ETimes, inmate Shravan Nadar opened up about Aryan's condition in Arthur Road jail, stating stated that he has to eat regular food, biscuits.

If he wishes to buy something else, Aryan could go to the regular canteen and spend money sent to him by family.

Aryan is currently lodged in barrack number 1 with other accused who were arrested in this drugs-on-cruise case. Inmate Shravan also shared the same barrack.

