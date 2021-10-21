 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton refuse to let Prince Harry drama ‘distract’ work: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Experts recently gushed over Prince William and Kate Middleton’s work ethic and explained how the ‘rockstars’ are not letting any of Prince Harry’s alleged tactics impact their workflow.

This claim has been made by royal author and expert Duncan Larcombe and during his interview with OK! Magazine he was quoted saying, "That was Prince William the rockstar.

"He's being likened to James Bond, he was dressed in that absolutely uncharacteristic velvet jacket and when you see things like that, you see the message to Harry and Meghan.”

He also went on to say, "It’s the message that anything you can do, we can do better."

In all likelihood "I think it’s an indication that they’re not going to let Harry and Meghan distract them, the job goes on and William and Kate are the ones shaping it into their own way of doing things."

