Thursday Oct 21 2021
Thursday Oct 21, 2021

So disturbing: Blake Lively calls out celebrity page for sharing photo of her kids

Blake Lively has firmly put the paparazzi in their place.

The actress, who shares three kids with her husband Ryan Reynolds, took to Instagram with an honest comment on the Hollywood Star Kids Instagram account which shared a snap of Blake along with her husband and their three children in a candid moment.

The actress called for the page to delete the photo as she does not permit the paparazzi to snap photos of her kids.  

"This is so disturbing," she commented. 

"I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please.

"Some parents are ok with this," the Gossip Girl alum said. 

"We. Are. NOT."

After her comment, the page promptly took down the photo to which Blake expressed her gratitude to those showing support. 

"Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children," she wrote on her Instagram Story. 

"YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you."

