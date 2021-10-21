 
T20 World Cup: Scotland qualifies for second round for the first time after win against Oman

  • Scotland will go into Group 2 of the Super 12s alongside Afghanistan, India, New Zealand, Pakistan.
  • Scots comfortably chased down their target of 123 with 18 balls to spare.
  • Bangladesh secures the second qualifying spot in Group B.

MUSCAT: Scotland reached the T20 World Cup second round for the first time on Thursday with a thumping eight-wicket win over Oman.

The Scots comfortably chased down their target of 123 with 18 balls to spare to register their third win out of three in qualifying.

Bangladesh, who were stunned by Scotland in their opening game, secured the second qualifying spot in Group B by seeing off Papua New Guinea by 84 runs.

Scotland will go into Group 2 of the Super 12s alongside Afghanistan, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and the runners-up from qualifying Group A — either Ireland or Namibia.

Scotland had restricted Oman to 122 all out to put themselves in pole position knowing that victory would guarantee a spot in the next round.

Oman, who won the toss and opted to bat, got off to a terrible start when Jatinder Singh was out second ball following a run-out mix-up which left him and opener Aqib Ilyas at the same end.

Ilyas went on to top score with 37 off 35 balls but the home side never shook off the shackles of the Scottish bowling.

Only three Oman batters reached double figures while impressive fast bowler Josh Davey took 3-25.

The Omanis made two changes to the side that lost to Bangladesh on Tuesday with Suraj Kumar and Khawar Ali coming in for Ayan Khan and Kaleemullah.

Scotland had brought back Safyaan Sharif for Alasdair Evans.

Sri Lanka qualified on Wednesday from Group A with either Ireland or Namibia set to join them on Friday.

