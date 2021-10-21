 
Tawny Kitaen's cause of death revealed

Months after her death, the cause of Tawny Kitaen's death has been revealed.

The actress who was best known for her appearances in rock music videos died at her home in Newport Beach in May at the age 59.

Months after her death, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California confirmed told Fox News on Wednesday that the star's cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy. The spokesperson said she died of natural causes.

According to the spokesman, other significant conditions included: mild coronary atherosclerosis; mirtazapine, mirtazapine metabolite, alprazolam, acetaminophen, pregabalin, and hydrocodone.

Kitaen death was announced on her Instagram account by her daughters Wynter and Raine.

“We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday,” their statement said.

