 
entertainment
Friday Oct 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Woman dead after shooting on Alec Baldwin movie set: police

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 22, 2021

Woman dead after shooting on Alec Baldwin movie set: police

A woman has been gunned down during the filming of a movie starring Alec Baldwin, US law enforcement officers said Thursday.

"Two individuals were shot during filming of a scene on the set of the movie western 'Rust'," the sheriff in Santa Fe, New Mexico said in a statement.

"One shooting victim, a 42-year-old female... has succumbed to her injuries." 

According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.

The dead woman, who was 42 years old, had been airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital. "This incident remains an active investigation," the sheriff said.

The second person was taken by ambulance to a different hospital where he was said to be receiving emergency care.

Baldwin co-produces, and stars as Harland Rust, an outlaw whose grandson is convicted of murder, and who goes on the run with him when the boy is sentenced to hang for the crime. 

More From Entertainment:

Adele shares that son Angelo hated song Skyfall during pregnancy

Adele shares that son Angelo hated song Skyfall during pregnancy
Queen admitted to hospital for first time in eight years

Queen admitted to hospital for first time in eight years
Jamie Spears hires new legal team ahead of important hearing

Jamie Spears hires new legal team ahead of important hearing
Piers Morgan quits Life Stories after 12 years

Piers Morgan quits Life Stories after 12 years
Khloe Kardashian reveals release date of new Kardashian-Jenner Hulu show

Khloe Kardashian reveals release date of new Kardashian-Jenner Hulu show
Beyonce drops new single 'Be Alive'

Beyonce drops new single 'Be Alive'
Injured Jonathan Goodwin shares picture from hospital bed

Injured Jonathan Goodwin shares picture from hospital bed
Tawny Kitaen's cause of death revealed

Tawny Kitaen's cause of death revealed

Queen Elizabeth urged to let Prince Charles become King regent

Queen Elizabeth urged to let Prince Charles become King regent

Kurulus:Osman: Bala Hatun actress looks gorgeous in latest pictures

Kurulus:Osman: Bala Hatun actress looks gorgeous in latest pictures

Full text of Meghan Markle's letter to US Congress

Full text of Meghan Markle's letter to US Congress

How Zooey Deschanel was close to being part of Marvel Cinematic Universe

How Zooey Deschanel was close to being part of Marvel Cinematic Universe

Latest

view all