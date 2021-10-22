 
pakistan
Friday Oct 22 2021
Punjab IG orders strict action against protesters who block highways

Friday Oct 22, 2021

IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan. Photo: Facebook/@sargodhapolice
  • All-out efforts will be made to protect people's lives and properties, says Punjab IG.
  • Directs RPOs to take strict action against elements involved in blocking highways during protests.
  • Stresses effective use of all available resources to maintain law and order across the province.

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali has said that all-out efforts will be made to protect the lives and property of the people, as per a report in The News

During a video link conference held at the Central Police Office on Thursday, IGP Ali directed all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) to take strict action against elements involved in blocking highways during protests.

He stressed the effective use of all available resources to maintain law and order and eradicate crime across the province.

"Strict action has been directed against those who block highways in protests and cause problems for citizens," said the IG. 

He asserted that maintaining the state's writ is one of the basic duties of police and that stringent action must be taken against miscreants and their facilitators to foil their attempts to disturb the peace.  

Punjab's top police officer further stated that the number of patrolling personnel should be increased besides effective monitoring of patrolling plans in areas where crime rates are high.

