 
entertainment
Friday Oct 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin shoots prop gun that kills woman, injures another on movie set

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 22, 2021

Alec Baldwin shoots prop gun that kills woman, injures another on movie set

In a shocking development, it was found that Alec Baldwin was the man who fired the prop gun that killed one and injured another.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, made the revelation in a statement revealing that the actor killed a cinematographer and injured the director on set for a movie shoot in Mexico.

According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. 

Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.

The dead woman, who was 42 years old, had been airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital where she later died of her injuries. 

The second person was taken by ambulance to a different hospital where he was said to be receiving emergency care.

Baldwin co-produces, and stars as Harland Rust, an outlaw whose grandson is convicted of murder, and who goes on the run with him when the boy is sentenced to hang for the crime. 

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow adopts new habit after Covid-19 battle

Gwyneth Paltrow adopts new habit after Covid-19 battle
Halsey says being mom makes being artist 'so much more boring'

Halsey says being mom makes being artist 'so much more boring'
Adele shares that son Angelo hated song Skyfall during pregnancy

Adele shares that son Angelo hated song Skyfall during pregnancy
Queen admitted to hospital for first time in eight years

Queen admitted to hospital for first time in eight years
Woman dead after shooting on Alec Baldwin movie set: police

Woman dead after shooting on Alec Baldwin movie set: police
Jamie Spears hires new legal team ahead of important hearing

Jamie Spears hires new legal team ahead of important hearing
Piers Morgan quits Life Stories after 12 years

Piers Morgan quits Life Stories after 12 years
Khloe Kardashian reveals release date of new Kardashian-Jenner Hulu show

Khloe Kardashian reveals release date of new Kardashian-Jenner Hulu show
Beyonce drops new single 'Be Alive'

Beyonce drops new single 'Be Alive'
Injured Jonathan Goodwin shares picture from hospital bed

Injured Jonathan Goodwin shares picture from hospital bed
Tawny Kitaen's cause of death revealed

Tawny Kitaen's cause of death revealed

Queen Elizabeth urged to let Prince Charles become King regent

Queen Elizabeth urged to let Prince Charles become King regent

Latest

view all