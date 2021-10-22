 
Swedish House Mafia return with surprise tour announcement

Swedish House Mafia have marked their return with a bang.

The supergroup revealed that they are going on tour for the first time in a decade.

It didn’t end there as the announcement came with a revelation that they have released a new single featuring The Weeknd.

The group last toured in 2012 and with their new track Moth to a Flame, which is part of their upcoming album Paradise Again, fans are no doubt over the moon.

The EDM group with begin their tour next July in Miami and then make 44 stops across the US and Europe.

Take a look:



