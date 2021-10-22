Princess Charlotte to ‘inherit’ precious Diana heirloom over Lilibet

Princess Charlotte is reportedly next in line to inherit a major heirloom of Princess Diana ahead of her baby cousin Lilibet.

This claim has been made by royal insider who believes Charlotte have first “pick of the palace jewels” once she is old enough because her father is second in line to the British throne.

One of these precious heirlooms is none other than the Spencer Tiara that was worn by Lady Diana on the day of her wedding to Prince Charles.

The headpiece has been a proud generational piece worn by many women in the Spencer lineage, centuries before it reached the royal family’s personal vault.

On occasion, it has also been worn at the wedding of Diana’s older sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

Its origin can be traced back to 1919 and was given by Lady Sarah Spencer to Diana's grandmother, Lady Cynthia Hamilton.

The exchange happened during her wedding to the Viscount Althorp and contains many jewels that were included in the Spencer family line for ages prior.

As a result, a myriad of discussions are underway, and according to GoodToKnow a palace source claims, “William is quite aware the earl has daughters of his own, but the two have agreed that Diana’s iconic piece belongs to her first granddaughter.”

Even an insider close to Australian Magazine New Idea claimed that Charlotte has been hearing of Princess Diana’s tiara since her infancy and is eager to one day try it on.

They claimed, “Lotte knows all about her ‘Granny Diana’ – after all, Diana is one of her middle names. She’s also seen pictures of her wearing the tiara.”

However, tradition does dictate a bride waits till her wedding day before trying on the piece, hence it’s likely that Charlotte will have to wait quite some time till she is able to.