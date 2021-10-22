 
Friday Oct 22 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

T20 World Cup: What advice did Ramiz Raja give to Pakistan ahead of India clash?

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Oct 22, 2021

Newly elected Pakistans Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, countrys former captain addresses a press conference at the cricket academy in Lahore on September 13, 2021. — AFP/File
  • "Play free from the World Cup's pressure," Raja tells players.
  • Keep country's prestige in mind during your matches, Raja says.
  • India and Pakistan will clash in Dubai this Sunday.

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja gave advice to the Babar Azam-led T20 World Cup squad ahead of their clash with India, sources informed Geo News.

Speaking via video link, according to sources, the PCB chairman said: "Play free from the World Cup's pressure [...] and focus on the tournament, not only the match against India."

Keep the country's prestige in mind during your matches, the PCB chairman said.

India and Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday in the latest instalment of one of cricket's biggest rivalries. 


The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad will look to end their losing streak against India at the World Cup when the two rivals begin their title race in a Sunday blockbuster.

India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

However, Pakistan come into the Super 12s contest with 10 wins in a row in the UAE and former Pakistan all-rounder Mudassar Nazar believes the team has struck the right balance to challenge Virat Kohli's India.

