PMC announces admissions in public, private medical and dental colleges for 2022

The logo of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). — Twitter

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Friday announced admissions in private and public medical and dental colleges for the session 2022, a statement from the body said.

The medical body said the admissions had been announced on the respective colleges' websites as well.

Admission in public colleges:

For students who are applying to the medical and dental undergraduate programme in public colleges are requested to contact the concerned authorities of the admitting universities, as per the below table:

Province Admitting universities Federal/ICT Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Sindh Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Punjab University of Health Sciences Balochistan Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences KPK Khyber Medical University

Admission in private colleges:

For students who are applying to the medical and dental undergraduate programme in private colleges are requested to directly contact the concerned authorities of the private colleges and their affiliating universities, as per the procedure stated by the respective colleges, the statement said.

"For all private colleges affiliated with National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), the students are requested to apply through NUMS," PMC said.

"It is to be notified that PMC does not handle any operation related to the admissions in public and private colleges," the statement added.

