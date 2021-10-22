 
entertainment
Friday Oct 22 2021
By
Web Desk

K-pop BTS leaves Sony for Universal

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 22, 2021

K-pop BTS leaves Sony for Universal

South Korea's BTS has signed a new distribution and marketing deal with Universal Music Group (UMG.AS), the world's biggest music label, dropping Sony Music's (6758.T) Columbia Records, the music band's manager said on Friday.

Hybe Co Ltd-owned (352820.KS) Bighit Music, which manages BTS, did not disclose the financial terms of the deal but said Universal and its American record label Interscope would distribute and market BTS' music in the United States and other regions.

The deal expands the entertainment company's existing partnership with Universal, as it seeks to boost the popularity of K-pop music globally.

BTS, which shot to global fame after the release of its English songs such as "Butter" and "Permission to Dance", is the first K-pop group to ever receive a Grammy Award nomination.

The seven-member band has garnered millions of fans worldwide since its debut in 2013, teaming up with big names including Coldplay, Steve Aoki and Halsey.

Last month, BTS performed at the United Nations in an effort to promote global goals of tackling poverty, inequality, injustice and climate change ahead.

Universal, whose other hit singers and catalogues include Justin Bieber and The Beatles, was spun off by France's Vivendi (VIV.PA) last month.

Sony Music and Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment... Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Five facts about Alec Baldwin

Five facts about Alec Baldwin
Olivia Rodrigo channels troubled teen vibes for new MV ‘Traitor’

Olivia Rodrigo channels troubled teen vibes for new MV ‘Traitor’
US, UK diplomats urged to intervene after Meghan Markle's letter to US Congress

US, UK diplomats urged to intervene after Meghan Markle's letter to US Congress

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘fear’ for Charlotte, Louis’ future: ‘They’ll need jobs!’

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘fear’ for Charlotte, Louis’ future: ‘They’ll need jobs!’
‘Squid Game’ star 001 finds ‘it hard to handle the volume’ of job offers

‘Squid Game’ star 001 finds ‘it hard to handle the volume’ of job offers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never accepted ‘royal hierarchy’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never accepted ‘royal hierarchy’: report
Royal fans concerned over Queen Elizabeth’s health after hospital stay

Royal fans concerned over Queen Elizabeth’s health after hospital stay
Ariana Grande sheds light on biggest ‘blessing and a curse’: ‘I can’t help it’

Ariana Grande sheds light on biggest ‘blessing and a curse’: ‘I can’t help it’
Alec Baldwin’s film ‘Rust’ halts production after prop gun fire

Alec Baldwin’s film ‘Rust’ halts production after prop gun fire
Princess Charlotte to ‘inherit’ precious Diana heirloom over Lilibet

Princess Charlotte to ‘inherit’ precious Diana heirloom over Lilibet
Halyna Hutchins' colleague comments on Alec Baldwin's 'bizarre' prop gun incident

Halyna Hutchins' colleague comments on Alec Baldwin's 'bizarre' prop gun incident
China arrests pianist Li Yundi over prostitution allegation

China arrests pianist Li Yundi over prostitution allegation

Latest

view all