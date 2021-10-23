Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan's WhatsApp chats being 'misinterpreted' by NCB

Aryan Khan, in his bail plea filed before the Bombay High Court in connection to the drug bust case, said 'this is a case of no evidence' and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was 'misinterpreting' his WhatsApp chats.



Advocate Satish Maneshinde, appearing for Aryan Khan in the drugs case, mentioned the petition before a single bench of Justice NW Sambre on Thursday, seeking an urgent hearing on Friday.



The Bombay High Court said it would hear the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan on October 26. This comes after Aryan Khan's judicial custody was extended till October 30 by a special court on Wednesday in connection to the drug case.

The special court, while refusing bail, observed that Aryan Khan was involved in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis" and had a nexus with drug peddlers and suppliers.

"No presumption in law that merely because a person is influential, there is a likelihood of tampering with the investigation. It is necessary that there has to be a specific allegation in this regard and in the present case there is no material to back such allegation," it's stated in the bail plea filed by Shah Rukh Khan's son through his lawyer in Bombay High Court.



It added:"WhatsApp chats are ex-facie for a period prior to the incident for which the secret information was received i.e the rave party on board the cruise liner Cordelia on October 2, 2021. By no stretch of imagination can those purported messages be linked to any conspiracy for which the secret information was received."