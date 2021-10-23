 
Saturday Oct 23 2021
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow gets married, walks down the aisle with Vin Diesel

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, got married surrounded by her late dad's Fast & Furious co-stars.

The blushing bride, who tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan, turned to her Instagram on October 22, to announce the big news.

The model also attached a monochrome video montage with the announcement, featuring her god father Vin Diesel preparing to walk her down the aisle.

"We’re married!!!!” she wrote Meadow alongside the video.

In another snippet, Meadow was seen hugging Jordana Brewster while the actor gently rubbed her back.

Take a look:



