Govt holds talks with 4 members of banned outfit

Supporters of a banned outfit use mobile phone flashlights during a protest march towards the Federal Capital Islamabad from Lahore on October 22, 2021. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The government has held talks with four members of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said Saturday, amid threats by the outfit to hold a long march towards Islamabad.

The law minister's statement came during a meeting of the committee formed for negotiations which was chaired by Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed. The committee has been formed on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The law minister informed the committee that in the last three days, the government has spoken to the banned outfit four times.

Two policemen were martyred in Lahore Friday night after a couple of cars collided during a protest by the banned outfit. Clashes between police and members of the outlawed outfit also resulted in over 40 cops getting injured.

In light of the events, PM Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri earlier today to discuss the prevailing law and order situation. Talks between the two focused on the banned outfit's protests.

On the directives of the prime minister, Qadri arrived in Lahore from Karachi and Rasheed arrived from the UAE to hold negotiations with the banned outfit's leadership.

The government’s negotiation team comprises Rasheed, Qadri, and Basharat.

Situation in Pindi, Lahore, Islamabad

At Lahore's Batti Chowk clashes between protesters and police continued for a second day, injuring six law enforcement personnel.

Meanwhile, internet services are being restored gradually, the roads in the city are being reopened, however, Orange Line Metro Train is still closed — for four days now.

In Rawalpindi, the stretch from 6th Road to Faizabad remains blocked. Containers have been placed on Murree Road, causing difficulties for commuters.

To keep Islamabad safe from the protests, the Ministry of Interior has summoned an additional force of 30,000 police personnel from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, who will be equipped with anti-riot gear. Notices in this regard have been sent to all three chief secretaries.