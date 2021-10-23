 
Kate and William to visit US to host Earthshot Prize 2022

'Team Cambridge is very focused on America and making sure they have a high profile over there,' said a source 

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be heading to the US very soon, in order to announce the coveted Earthshot Prize in 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are likely to give Meghan Markle and Prince Harry some fierce competition in terms of popularity.

As explained by royal expert Roya Nikkhah on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat: "I suspect there may well be a bit of a US tour from The Cambridges to put around [the ceremony], which will be very interesting in the year of Harry releasing his memoirs, which will be big news around the world, particularly in America."

Meanwhile, an insider told that a US trip for the Cambridges is "very much on the cards."

They told Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl, "Team Cambridge is very focused on America and making sure they have a high profile over there.

"The possibility of them making a high profile visit is very much on the cards for next year.

