Saturday Oct 23 2021
‘Rust’ film crew protested safety conditions ‘hours before’ deadly incident: report

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

The crew members working on Rust were reportedly protesting the safety regulations on set just hours before the deadly fire-arm incident occurred.

According to the LA Times, six cameramen, as well as their assistants all walked out of the shoot to protest low wages, barely hours before the deadly incident occurred.

For example, initially, the crew was told their Santa Fe hotel costs would be covered by the production agency but once they began work it was revealed that they’d actually have to do a daily commute of 50-miles straight from Albuquerque.

To make matters worse, the crew members, who were part of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) union revealed that while they were packing up to leave, non-union workers were brought in to replace them for the day.

A crew member even sat for an interview with the outlet and admitted to them, "Corners were being cut — and they brought in nonunion people so they could continue shooting.”

