'Vikings' Lagertha actress reacts to death of Halyna Hutchins

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick is heart broken over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who died after Hollywood star Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun at a film set.

Taking to Instagram, Winnick, who played the role of Lagertha "Vikings", shared a picture of the deceased with a broken heart emoji.

Alec Baldwin accidentally killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza with a prop gun in a shocking tragedy on Friday.

The US actor said he was fully cooperating with a police investigation "to address how this tragedy occurred."