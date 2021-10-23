 
'Vikings' Lagertha actress reacts to death of Halyna Hutchins

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick is heart broken over the death of  cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who died after Hollywood star Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun at a film set.

Taking to Instagram, Winnick, who played the role of Lagertha "Vikings", shared a picture of the deceased with a broken heart emoji. 

Alec Baldwin accidentally killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza with a prop gun in a shocking tragedy on Friday.

The US actor said he was fully cooperating with a police investigation "to address how this tragedy occurred."

