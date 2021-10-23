 
Hailey Bieber sends love to family of Halyna Hutchins

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber has extended love to the family of Halyna Hutchins, saying she is ‘absolutely heartbroken’ over her uncle US star Alec Baldwin’s gun tragedy.

Alec Baldwin shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded the director in a tragic accident involving a prop gun on the set of the movie "Rust" in New Mexico.

Taking to Instagram, Hailey said she is ‘absolutely heartbroken’ over the incident.

She wrote “I am absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved.”

Hailey further said “Sending all my love to the family of Halyna Hutchins. This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy.”

“My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers.”

Earlier on Friday, Baldwin tweeted that he was "fully cooperating" with the police inquiry.

The 63-year-old Emmy-winning actor was interviewed by detectives investigating the incident.

