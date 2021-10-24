‘Inconsolable’ Alec Baldwin ‘cancels other projects’ after ‘Rust’ incident

Alec Baldwin has all prior projects and plans cancelled following the Rust film shooting incident.



A People magazine insider brought this news to light during an interview and started off by admitting that the actor is looking "to take some time to himself and re-centre himself.”

They also went on to say, "This was pretty devastating. This is how he handles difficult times. Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, he removes himself from [the] public eye."

Not only that, the insider even went on to claim that Baldwin was utterly “hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours" following the shooting. “Everyone knows this was an accident, but he's absolutely devastated.”