 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Inconsolable’ Alec Baldwin ‘cancels other projects’ after ‘Rust’ incident

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

‘Inconsolable’ Alec Baldwin ‘cancels other projects’ after ‘Rust’ incident
‘Inconsolable’ Alec Baldwin ‘cancels other projects’ after ‘Rust’ incident

Alec Baldwin has all prior projects and plans cancelled following the Rust film shooting incident.

A People magazine insider brought this news to light during an interview and started off by admitting that the actor is looking "to take some time to himself and re-centre himself.”

They also went on to say, "This was pretty devastating. This is how he handles difficult times. Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, he removes himself from [the] public eye."

Not only that, the insider even went on to claim that Baldwin was utterly “hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours" following the shooting. “Everyone knows this was an accident, but he's absolutely devastated.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Vibrant’ Halyna Hutchins remembered as police probe Alec Baldwin shooting

‘Vibrant’ Halyna Hutchins remembered as police probe Alec Baldwin shooting
Kim Kardashian thanks fans for 'birthday love' with fashion A-game

Kim Kardashian thanks fans for 'birthday love' with fashion A-game
Tarek El Moussa ties the knot with Heather Rae Young in ethereal ceremony

Tarek El Moussa ties the knot with Heather Rae Young in ethereal ceremony
Somali drama wins Pan-African film festival top prize

Somali drama wins Pan-African film festival top prize
Hybe reveals BTS’ plans to leave Columbia Records for Universal

Hybe reveals BTS’ plans to leave Columbia Records for Universal
Priyanka Chopra reacts to death of ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Priyanka Chopra reacts to death of ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Prince William, Kate Middleton leave UK after Queen Elizabeth discharged from hospital

Prince William, Kate Middleton leave UK after Queen Elizabeth discharged from hospital

Director 'gutted' by death of cinematographer in accidental shooting

Director 'gutted' by death of cinematographer in accidental shooting
Billboards against Prince William will be placed ahead of COP26 in Glasgow

Billboards against Prince William will be placed ahead of COP26 in Glasgow
Hailey Bieber sends love to family of Halyna Hutchins

Hailey Bieber sends love to family of Halyna Hutchins

Latest

view all