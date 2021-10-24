Kim Kardashian thanks fans for 'birthday love' with fashion A-game

Kim Kardashian thanks fans for 'birthday love' in fashion A-game

Kim Kardashian is paying gratitude to her fans after 41st birthday in a special Instagram post.

Turning to her social media handle on Saturday, the makeup mogul shared a photo of herself stepping out of here limo in an oversized fluffy jacket.

Kim paired her glittery coat with a chic blouse, skintight leggings and high heels while she walked like the diva she is.

"Thank you so much for all of the birthday love! I love you guys so much!!!" she captioned alongside the thread of photos.



"There she is," comments younger sister Khloé Kardashian. Another friends adds, "The Hits keep comin!!" (sic)









