Katrina Kaif wants trouble for Akshay Kumar ahead of ‘Sooryavanshi’ release?

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and diva Katrina Kaif are currently on the promotional spree of their upcoming thriller Sooryavanshi, releasing on November 5.

On Sunday, the first day of their promotions, Katrina shared a hilarious video of Akshay and Rohit Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared the candid video wherein Akshay Kumar can be seen all sleepy ahead of the promotions.

She posted the video with caption “Just look at the excitement of the boys for our first day promotions together @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar #sooryavanshiintheatres #sundayvibes #sooryavanshi NOV 5th.”

In the video, Akshay immediately gets up and asks her not to record.

The actor runs away along with Rohit after saying, “We have a reputation," only to fall down in a hurry.



Commenting on the post, however, Akshay said “Waiting for #Sooryavanshi for a year and a half now, a few moments of peace toh banta hai nah! But pranksters like you clearly want trouble @katrinakaif. No worries, #AaRahiHaiPolice.”

The stunning post garnered over 1.5 million hearts within just two hours.