Sunday Oct 24 2021
Dwayne Johnson’s Mana Mobile reaches Nashville: ‘My special place!’

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Dwayne Johnson rejoices as the Mana Mobile tour reaches his home town of Nashville, with a praise-filled post.

The actor shed light on his love for the capital of country music, Nashville in a social media tribute post that featured the success and adoration his Mana Mobile has been receiving during its round trip across the United States of America.

The tribute post was shared on Instagram and features an adoring video that captures the heartfelt message behind the Mana Mobile tour.

The caption read, “NASHVILLE, you already know you have a VERY special place in my [heart emoji]…..”

“I lived in Nashville as a kid, then moved back to Nashville when I was a troubled teen hanging out in honky tonk bars on Broad St - then moved back to Nashville to start my pro wrestling career.”

So, bringing our MANA MOBILE to “The Ville” to take care of our front line healthcare workers, our first responders and their families was an absolute honor.

He concluded by writing, “As always, your money is NO GOOD at the #ManaMobile. IT’S ALL FREE. All of it. Enjoy, enjoy, ENJOY!!!!”

