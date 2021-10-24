‘Squid Game’ bags two Gotham award nominations: report

The South Korean game show Squid Game has officially managed to receive its first-ever award show nomination after a nearly record-shattering global debut.



The global hit, with a 142 million household viewership record, has officially made its way into the award show circuit and has two Gotham Award Show nominations.

For those unversed, the show has been nominated in two categories, the best Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes) as well as in the Outstanding Performance section.

According to a report by Deadline, the award show nominee for this is the star Lee Jung-Jae, player number 456.

The Gotham Independent Film Awards is an American award show that is presented annually to independent filmmakers and the ceremony is held in New York City.

