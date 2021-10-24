 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Squid Game’ bags two Gotham award nominations: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

‘Squid Game’ bags two Gotham award nominations: report

The South Korean game show Squid Game has officially managed to receive its first-ever award show nomination after a nearly record-shattering global debut.

The global hit, with a 142 million household viewership record, has officially made its way into the award show circuit and has two Gotham Award Show nominations.

For those unversed, the show has been nominated in two categories, the best Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes) as well as in the Outstanding Performance section.

According to a report by Deadline, the award show nominee for this is the star Lee Jung-Jae, player number 456.

The Gotham Independent Film Awards is an American award show that is presented annually to independent filmmakers and the ceremony is held in New York City.  

More From Entertainment:

Broadway’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’ plots a cautious return to the stage

Broadway’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’ plots a cautious return to the stage
Jesse McCartney ties the knot with Katie Peterson in romantic ceremony

Jesse McCartney ties the knot with Katie Peterson in romantic ceremony

‘Rust’ director breaks silence over ‘tragic’ death of Halyna Hutchins

‘Rust’ director breaks silence over ‘tragic’ death of Halyna Hutchins
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking collapse with ‘dangerous game’ with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking collapse with ‘dangerous game’ with Archie, Lilibet
Queen ‘disappointed’ with Meghan Markle, Harry over christening move

Queen ‘disappointed’ with Meghan Markle, Harry over christening move
Khloe Kardashian backs Kendall Jenner’s romance with Devin Booker

Khloe Kardashian backs Kendall Jenner’s romance with Devin Booker
Prince George’s future ‘inherently limited and held hostage’: report

Prince George’s future ‘inherently limited and held hostage’: report
Prince George, Archie to inherit major ‘royal destiny’ shut off to Charlotte, Lilibet

Prince George, Archie to inherit major ‘royal destiny’ shut off to Charlotte, Lilibet
Queen ‘tired’ from a constant flow of lunches and dinners’: insider

Queen ‘tired’ from a constant flow of lunches and dinners’: insider
‘Vibrant’ Halyna Hutchins remembered as police probe Alec Baldwin shooting

‘Vibrant’ Halyna Hutchins remembered as police probe Alec Baldwin shooting
Dwayne Johnson’s Mana Mobile reaches Nashville: ‘My special place!’

Dwayne Johnson’s Mana Mobile reaches Nashville: ‘My special place!’
‘Rust’ crew ‘didn’t feel safe’ on set before Alec Baldwin shooting

‘Rust’ crew ‘didn’t feel safe’ on set before Alec Baldwin shooting

Latest

view all