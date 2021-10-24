'Passion for power, greed': Jam Kamal asks PM Imran Khan to take a good look at 'his people'

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal warns of loss in Balochistan's development; suggests PM Imran Khan take a good look at "his people" .



Says “those hungry for the power and greed” can go ahead and fulfil this wish of theirs.



Says he is "proud" of the BAP and allied parties members who support him.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, in a Twitter post on Sunday, lay the blame for any loss in Balochistan's development squarely on the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), some Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) members and a "few mafias" and suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan take a good look at "his people".

In an earlier tweet, the chief minister said that “those hungry for power and greed” can go ahead and fulfil this wish of theirs.

CM Khan also said that the prime minister should tell certain federal members to not "fiddle" with Balochistan's internal matters and give some "space to the PTI's provincial hierarchy" so that it can play its role at the provincial level in Balochistan.

Later, CM Khan — who is currently in hot water due to the ongoing rift between him and members of his own party, BAP, as well as allies irked with him — said in a separate Twitter post that a new era will start in the politics of Balochistan and Pakistan with "this political movement".

He further stated that the series of events during the last two months have revealed several "things, faces and so-called political principles, greed, lust for power, conspirators, and even some credible personalities in the country's politics".

The chief minister also shared a quote from famous poet and philosopher, Ibnul Arabi to express his views over the current situation.

"Hypocrisy may win in this world but the Hereafter is the day of victory for the truthful."

'Proud of my allies'

Meanwhile, in a meeting with BAP members and allied parties supporting him, CM Khan said that he is "proud of his allies".

The meeting deliberated upon the strategy of tomorrow's (Monday) provincial assembly session, which has been called to hold a vote of confidence against him.



The BAP and allied parties' members expressed confidence in the leadership of CM Khan and said that "an alliance this big cannot be disregarded".

"The allies are united under any circumstances and will stand firm on the same decision," they said.

During the meeting, the formation of a committee of the allied parties for negotiations was announced.



Kamal clarifies he hasn't stepped down as Balochistan CM

Yesterday, CM Khan in his reaction to rumours regarding his resignation, clarified that he hasn't stepped down from the position.

Khan wrote on Twitter: "I have not resigned and such rumours [should] not be spread."

Support of '80%' members



On Friday night, the chief minister claimed that out of the 41 members of the Balochistan Assembly, 80% stand with him in opposition to the no-confidence motion moved against him two days prior.

Taking to Twitter, Khan claimed 80% of coalition lawmakers in the provincial assembly — including from BAP, PTI, ANP, ADP, JWP, PPP, Azad, and BNP-A — support him.

"Why do we count the Opposition as part of this coalition? If they stick to this policy, then they should announce themselves as part of the Opposition too," CM Khan wrote.

It should be recalled that on Wednesday, out of the 65 lawmakers present in the assembly, 33 had backed holding a vote of no confidence against CM Khan.

Addressing the assembly session, BAP spokesperson Abdul Rehman Khetran had demanded the release of five "missing" lawmakers with immediate effect and said that the assembly has lost its confidence in the chief minister.

"We demand Jam Kamal immediately step down from the post of the chief minister," Khetran had said. "Due to his poor governance, the province has had to witness hopelessness, disrepute, and unemployment, while the performance of different departments was also adversely affected."

Khetran further said that CM Khan, "assuming that he is the wisest of all, had been taking all decisions related to the province on his own".

"Running important matters without consultation has caused irreparable damage to the province," Khetaran maintained, adding that owing to that, assembly members demand Jam Kamal step down from his post.

Leader of the Opposition in Balochistan Assembly Malik Sikandar Advocate, while expressing his views, said that the post of the chief executive is very important as it requires the incumbent to work tirelessly for the welfare of the people.

"The chief executive is also required to solve the problems of the masses while being on the frontline," Sikandar said, adding that the incumbent is also expected to protect the national exchequer.

"The incumbent must also be able to utilise the national exchequer for the welfare of the masses as per a sound strategy. The responsibility of protecting the constitutional and legal rights of the people is also included in the duties of the chief executive," Sikandar said.

The leader of the opposition in the provincial assembly went on to say that the situation related to Sui gas in the province is suspicious because gas supply to the colder regions of the province is deliberately cut off.

"When the chief executive does not pay attention to such important issues, how will people trust him?" Sikandar questioned.

The law and order situation in the province is such that no one's life, property, or honour is safe, Sikandar said further, adding that people end up displaying the dead bodies of their loved ones outside the house of the chief executive to compel him to take action.

"There is no justice in the province and the use of resources is not carried out responsibly. Therefore, Jam Kamal has no right to continue as the chief minister of the province," Sikandar concluded his speech by saying.

Following Sikandar, Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader, Sanaullah Baloch expressed his views on the no-confidence motion and said that under the rule of CM Jam Kamal, "major corruption has taken place in Quetta Development Package as well as the fisheries sector".

"Insurgency was supposed to be reduced in Balochistan but the opposite happened and it saw a surge," Baloch said, adding that the charge sheet against CM Jam Kamal is "very long".

"Water, roads, and education projects in the province have been dedicated to Kamal's favourite people," Baloch alleged. "In my constituency, for instance, not a single project related to education was initiated."

"You have brought Balochistan on the verge of destruction but while you were in power, you did not employ efforts to make a place in the hearts of the people," Baloch said.

"How can we expect a person who does not reconcile with his own party members, to reconcile with disgruntled ones?" he said. "It is not the mistrust of the Opposition against Jam Kamal, but it is the mistrust of the people towards him."

"As a brother, I am advising you to resign from your post," Baloch said.