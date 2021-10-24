Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may celebrate Christmas in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be looking to celebrate Christmas in Buckingham Palace after the Queen’s health made headlines.

While Buckingham Palace insists that the monarch is "in good spirits" her recent tour cancelation and hospital visit sent off alarm bells over her advancing age.

The news would come as a positive one for the Queen as last year’s Christmas celebrations were called off due to Covid-19 and to have all her family reunited under one roof could be a source of delight.

Regarding the Queen's health, she had sparked concern after she had called off her Northern Ireland tour and was admitted to the hospital for the first time in eight years.

Earlier she was spotted using a walking cane which sparked concern over her health.