 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Halyna Hutchins' father does not blame Alec Baldwin for daughter's death

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Halyna Hutchins father does not blame Alec Baldwin for daughters death

The father of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said that he did not blame Alec Baldwin for the death of his daughter.

The distraught father Anatoly Androsovych instead pinned the blame on the armory team for not exercising precaution and checking the revolver before handing it to the actor.

"We still can’t believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief," he said. 

"But I don’t hold Alec Baldwin responsible — it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns.

"The little boy has been very badly affected — he is lost without his mother.

"Matt will decide if legal action is going to be taken."

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19

Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19
Armorer who gave Alec Baldwin loaded gun has history of 'carelessness'

Armorer who gave Alec Baldwin loaded gun has history of 'carelessness'

Princess Diana would be 'horrified' over movie, TV portrayals

Princess Diana would be 'horrified' over movie, TV portrayals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may celebrate Christmas in UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may celebrate Christmas in UK
Halyna Hutchins husband pens touching note to late wife on social media

Halyna Hutchins husband pens touching note to late wife on social media

Hailey Bieber 'heartbroken' over tragic loss of Halyna Hutchins

Hailey Bieber 'heartbroken' over tragic loss of Halyna Hutchins
Alec Baldwin was not aware the prop gun had live rounds: Report

Alec Baldwin was not aware the prop gun had live rounds: Report
Jamie Lynn Spears shares her parents' reaction to teenage pregnancy: 'I know a doctor'

Jamie Lynn Spears shares her parents' reaction to teenage pregnancy: 'I know a doctor'
Tilly Ramsay fires back after radio show host calls her 'chubby'

Tilly Ramsay fires back after radio show host calls her 'chubby'
Alec Baldwin-fired prop gun reportedly contained real bullet on Rust set

Alec Baldwin-fired prop gun reportedly contained real bullet on Rust set
Kim Kardashian's stalker busted, charged with $150k bail

Kim Kardashian's stalker busted, charged with $150k bail
Broadway’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’ plots a cautious return to the stage

Broadway’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’ plots a cautious return to the stage

Latest

view all