Babar, Rizwan make highest T20 World Cup partnership

KARACHI: Skipper Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan have made the highest partnership for the T20 World Cup in today's (Sunday) clash against India.

The duo scored 152 runs in the partnership.

The last highest T20 World Cup partnership was made by Salman Butt and Kamran Akmal back in 2010 with 142 runs.

Babar, Rizwan break Pakistan's partnership record against India

Pakistan’s openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam created a record of Pakistan’s best-ever partnership for any wicket against India in T20Is.

The duo reached the milestone on Sunday during the World Cup match against the arch-rivals in Dubai.

They surpassed the 9-year-old record created by Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik when they scored 106 runs for the 4th wicket in 2012 at Bangalore.

Pakistan’s Rizwan, meanwhile, also completed 1,500 T20 runs in the ongoing calendar year. He’s only the 2nd Pakistani after Babar Azam to score 1,500 runs in a calendar year.

The duo also posted the highest ever partnership for any wicket by any team against India in T20Is surpassing 133 by David Warner and Shane Watson.