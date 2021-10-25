 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
Paris Hilton creates tissue paper wedding dress in chic backyard brunch

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Paris Hilton recently tickled some ribs with her hilarious attempts at creating her own wedding dress during a backyard bridal bunch alongside her gal pals.

The, This is Paris star showed off her toilet paper creation via Instagram Stories.

The guests for this bridal brunch included none other than Paris’ sister Tessa Hilton, and they both split up into two groups and created at-home bridal couture within a five-minute time limit.

 Before starting, however, Paris made it clear to her girls that she didn’t want any kind of “brutal veil” but was still gobsmacked by their creation.

In the end, Paris showed off her version, inspired by 80’s chic wedding gown fashion. It had padded shoulders and a braided headband.

Tessa on the other hand came out wearing a floor-length number that had fingerless gloves and even a veil.

The DIY wedding dresses barely made it a minute before Paris’ dogs went on the attack and ripped them a new one and started gobbling up the train.

