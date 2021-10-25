‘Dune’ Opens to $40 Million at the Box Office

LOS ANGELES: "Dune," an adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic, opened to $40.1 million at the North American box office.



It's a respectable start given the ongoing pandemic and the film's unconventional theatrical debut. In addition to playing in 4,125 domestic theaters, "Dune" (like all Warner Bros. movies in 2021) premiered simultaneously on HBO Max, which might have taken a chunk out of overall ticket sales.

In a milestone for the studio, "Dune" landed the biggest three-day tally for Warner Bros. since the company began its day-and-date strategy on HBO Max.

"Godzilla vs. Kong," which scored a then-pandemic record $31 million in April, previously held that high-water mark.

In the months in between, anticipated movies such as "The Suicide Squad," the LeBron James sports comedy "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and the musical adaptation of "In the Heights" failed to live up to box office expectations while being offered concurrently on HBO Max.

"I'm smiling," Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said on Sunday morning. "Exhibitors are thrilled. The best part is, fans are loving what they're seeing. They're loving the big-screen experience. It's been a winner of a weekend for movie-lovers."

Directed by Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve ("Blade Runner 2049" and "Arrival") and starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin, "Dune" is the first chapter in an expected two-part saga.