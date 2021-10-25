 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Reuters

‘Dune’ Opens to $40 Million at the Box Office

By
Reuters

Monday Oct 25, 2021

‘Dune’ Opens to $40 Million at the Box Office
‘Dune’ Opens to $40 Million at the Box Office

LOS ANGELES: "Dune," an adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic, opened to $40.1 million at the North American box office.

It's a respectable start given the ongoing pandemic and the film's unconventional theatrical debut. In addition to playing in 4,125 domestic theaters, "Dune" (like all Warner Bros. movies in 2021) premiered simultaneously on HBO Max, which might have taken a chunk out of overall ticket sales.

In a milestone for the studio, "Dune" landed the biggest three-day tally for Warner Bros. since the company began its day-and-date strategy on HBO Max.

"Godzilla vs. Kong," which scored a then-pandemic record $31 million in April, previously held that high-water mark.

In the months in between, anticipated movies such as "The Suicide Squad," the LeBron James sports comedy "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and the musical adaptation of "In the Heights" failed to live up to box office expectations while being offered concurrently on HBO Max.

"I'm smiling," Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said on Sunday morning. "Exhibitors are thrilled. The best part is, fans are loving what they're seeing. They're loving the big-screen experience. It's been a winner of a weekend for movie-lovers."

Directed by Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve ("Blade Runner 2049" and "Arrival") and starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin, "Dune" is the first chapter in an expected two-part saga. 

More From Entertainment:

Hollywood gathers for Alec Baldwin shooting victim vigil

Hollywood gathers for Alec Baldwin shooting victim vigil
Jennifer Aniston pens tribute for ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler

Jennifer Aniston pens tribute for ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler
Alec Baldwin seen consoling family of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin seen consoling family of Halyna Hutchins
Kumail Nanjiani rejoices after Pakistan thrash India by 10 wickets

Kumail Nanjiani rejoices after Pakistan thrash India by 10 wickets

Paris Hilton creates tissue paper wedding dress in chic backyard brunch

Paris Hilton creates tissue paper wedding dress in chic backyard brunch
Ed Sheeran tests positive for covid-19: 'I’ve let you down'

Ed Sheeran tests positive for covid-19: 'I’ve let you down'
‘Rust’ star Jensen Ackles shares tribute in memory of Halyna Hutchins

‘Rust’ star Jensen Ackles shares tribute in memory of Halyna Hutchins
Calls escalate of banning firearms in movie-making after Alec Baldwin shooting

Calls escalate of banning firearms in movie-making after Alec Baldwin shooting
Bella Hadid cuts a model figure in Agent 007 cropped top and string bikini

Bella Hadid cuts a model figure in Agent 007 cropped top and string bikini
Amelia Hamlin shows off her true bliss amid Scott Disick split

Amelia Hamlin shows off her true bliss amid Scott Disick split
James Michael Tyler, Friends' actor, dies at 59

James Michael Tyler, Friends' actor, dies at 59
Katie Price breaks silence on her drink-driving car crash, admits 'full responsibility' over incident

Katie Price breaks silence on her drink-driving car crash, admits 'full responsibility' over incident

Latest

view all