Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Reuters

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Alec Baldwin seen consoling family of Halyna Hutchins

SANTA FE, N.M: Alec Baldwin has been seen consoling the family of the cinematographer he accidentally killed on the set of his movie, as more reports emerged on Sunday of troubling practices during the filming of the Western "Rust".

A distraught Baldwin was photographed outside a hotel in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Saturday embracing and talking with Matt Hutchins, the husband of Halyna Hutchins, and their nine-year-old son.

Baldwin, 63, on Friday said he was shocked and heartbroken at the death of Hutchins. The 42-year-old was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded when Baldwin discharged a prop gun containing a live round that he had been handed and told was unloaded, authorities in Santa Fe have said in court documents.

In a statement read to a candlelight vigil on Saturday, Hutchins called his wife's death "an enormous loss."

No one has been charged in the fatal incident during a rehearsal on Thursday at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe as the local sheriff's office continues its investigation.

But multiple media and social media reports have raised concerns about safety protocols on the set of the low-budget movie, and have described a walk-out by several camera operators and their assistants just hours before the accident.

In one of the most troubling, celebrity website TMZ.com, citing unidentified sources connected to the production, said the gun handed to Baldwin had previously been used by crew members for target practice off-set, using real bullets.

Hollywood gathers for Alec Baldwin shooting victim vigil

Jennifer Aniston pens tribute for ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler

‘Dune’ Opens to $40 Million at the Box Office

Kumail Nanjiani rejoices after Pakistan thrash India by 10 wickets

Paris Hilton creates tissue paper wedding dress in chic backyard brunch

Ed Sheeran tests positive for covid-19: 'I’ve let you down'

‘Rust’ star Jensen Ackles shares tribute in memory of Halyna Hutchins

Calls escalate of banning firearms in movie-making after Alec Baldwin shooting

Bella Hadid cuts a model figure in Agent 007 cropped top and string bikini

Amelia Hamlin shows off her true bliss amid Scott Disick split

James Michael Tyler, Friends' actor, dies at 59

Katie Price breaks silence on her drink-driving car crash, admits 'full responsibility' over incident

