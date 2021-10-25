 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
‘SNL’ producers ‘scrambling’ after Ed Sheeran’s covid-19 announcement

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Saturday Night Live (SNL) producers are currently in a frenzy and are even “scrambling” to find a replacement workaround for Ed Sheeran following his covid-19 announcement.

The news has been brought forward in a report by Page Six and according to their findings that show is working to find “another singer who appeals to the same demo,” like Justin Bieber or Shawn Mendes.

However, an insider believes there's also a chance the show will let Ed do a remote appearance although no plans, in this regard, have been announced.

The same source also went on to say, “Ed is offering to perform live via video link, but this isn’t something ‘SNL’ does. The show likes to have the performer in studio.” (sic)

