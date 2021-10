‘Friends’ alum Courtney Cox mourns loss of co-star James Michael Tyler

Friends star Courtney Cox turns to social media with a loving note celebrating the life of the late James Michael Tyler.



Cox shared her note to Instagram along with a photo of Tyler straight from the set.



The photograph also came with a caption that captured the essence of their on-screen bond and read, “The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James. [heart emoji]”

Check it out below: