'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star, Kim Seon Ho admitted in hospital: reports

South Korean Actor, Kim Seon Ho has been rumored to have been hospitalized amid the public feud with ex-girlfriend.

A local news outlet, AllKpop, has reported that the Start-up actor has been hospitalized at a university hospital near Seongbuk.

The news publication has stated that the internet is buzzing with netizens' post, complaining against paparazzi who have been flocking to hospital’s corridor to catch one glimpse of the actor.

The Catch the Ghost actor was recently garnering a massive response for his impressive acting in Rom-com TV series, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

However, the praises soon turned into criticism when his ex-girlfriend in an anonymous post on social media revealed that the actor forced her to undergo abortion when they were dating.

On October 20th, the 35- year-old actor not only confessed to the claims but also shared a public apology towards his ex for his ‘careless behavior.’