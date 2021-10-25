Alia Bhatt sends love to mom Soni Razdan on her 65th birthday

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt extended love and sweet wishes to her mother Soni Razdan on her 65th birthday, saying “I wish you every moment of joy, peace and sparkle the world has to offer.”



Taking to Instagram, the Gully Boy actor shared a throwback photo of Soni to wish her a very happy birthday.

Alia said “Happy birthday ma” followed by a heart emoji.

She also thanked her mom for being an ‘inspiration’ and ‘strength’ for life.

“My inspiration and strength for life I wish you every moment of joy, peace and sparkle the world has to offer!!!”, Alia further said.

“Love you little mama birdie”, she concluded.



Commenting on the post, Priyanka Chopra gushed over Soni, saying “Stunning” followed by a heart-eyed emoticon.

Soni rose to fame with films like Saaransh, Gumrah and Mandi and in 1986, she got married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

The couple has two daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.