 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen cannot walk beloved corgis over health precaution

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Queen cannot walk beloved corgis over health precaution

The Queen’s health reportedly is so frail that she cannot walk her beloved dogs on the Windsor Castle grounds, MailOnline reported.

According to family and friends of the Firm, the Queen’s routine dog walks acted as a "tonic" that has kept her healthy however, that task is now been handed to her staff.

The news comes after the 95-year-old monarch was admitted to the hospital for the first time in eight years.

While the Buckingham Palace issued a statement insisting that the Queen has been in "good spirits" they have not given enough clarity to the reality of the Queen’s health.

"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," the statement read. 

She previously canceled her Northern Ireland tour and sparked concern when she was spotted using a walking stick. 

More From Entertainment:

US judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in accuser's lawsuit

US judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in accuser's lawsuit
Princess Mako gives up her royal title, marries university sweetheart Kei Komuro

Princess Mako gives up her royal title, marries university sweetheart Kei Komuro
Prince Charles to visit Jordan, Egypt with Camilla next month

Prince Charles to visit Jordan, Egypt with Camilla next month
Queen does not want to 'disappoint people' after pacing engagements

Queen does not want to 'disappoint people' after pacing engagements
Princess Diana’s Panorama interview to be featured on ‘The Crown’

Princess Diana’s Panorama interview to be featured on ‘The Crown’

'Rust' assistant director was sacked from previous job over gun safety violations

'Rust' assistant director was sacked from previous job over gun safety violations

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's nickname 'Bennifer': Kevin Smith reveals major information

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's nickname 'Bennifer': Kevin Smith reveals major information
Travis Barker gets new tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's lips to cover up ex's name

Travis Barker gets new tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's lips to cover up ex's name

Kylie Jenner accused of 'blackfishing'

Kylie Jenner accused of 'blackfishing'
Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria says 'heart is with Halyna'

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria says 'heart is with Halyna'
Katy Perry compares new mom's life to a pop star

Katy Perry compares new mom's life to a pop star
John Lydon's tour manager's aggression cancels his Glasgow show

John Lydon's tour manager's aggression cancels his Glasgow show

Latest

view all