Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck making it work amid hectic work schedules

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are trying to stay connected despite all the busy work schedules.



According to an insider cited by E! News, the loved-up duo has been finding ways to meet and keep in touch, including seeing each other on weekends.

"They are both filming during the week on location, but they have met up whenever possible," the insider shared.

"Ben has been in LA, and J.Lo flew in from Vancouver to spend time with him. They hung out at his house and then left for the airport together on Sunday night. J.Lo has had her kids visit her in Vancouver, but she is also coming back and forth to LA," the source continued.

As per the tipster, he and J.Lo are careful about not letting too many days slip by without the two of them getting to connect in person.



"They are working out their schedules so that they can be sure to see each other every few days," the source continued. "Things are good between them, and they are staying connected. They are busy with their projects, but also making time to be together."