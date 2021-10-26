Kim Kardashian gushes over ex Kanye West: 'most inspirational person'

American TV personality and model, Kim Kardashian recently opened up that her ex-husband Kanye West is still the most inspirational person to her despite their split.

While talking with The Wall Street Journal, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star shared that, “Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me.”

The beauty mogul also revealed that the Heartless rapper also holds a share in her business.

She said, “He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information. I think he enjoys the process.”

The duo started going out in April 2012 and got married in May 2014. However, their relationship reached its end when the model filed for divorce in February 2021.