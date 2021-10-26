 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian gushes over ex Kanye West: 'most inspirational person'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Kim Kardashian gushes over ex Kanye West: most inspirational person
Kim Kardashian gushes over ex Kanye West: 'most inspirational person'

American TV personality and model, Kim Kardashian recently opened up that her ex-husband Kanye West is still the most inspirational person to her despite their split.

While talking with The Wall Street Journal, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star shared that, “Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me.”

The beauty mogul also revealed that the Heartless rapper also holds a share in her business.

She said, “He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information. I think he enjoys the process.”

The duo started going out in April 2012 and got married in May 2014. However, their relationship reached its end when the model filed for divorce in February 2021. 

More From Entertainment:

Documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin delays release

Documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin delays release
Speak up to save our planet, Billie Eilish urges ahead of COP26

Speak up to save our planet, Billie Eilish urges ahead of COP26
Kurulus: Osman: Will Bala Hatun die in next episode?

Kurulus: Osman: Will Bala Hatun die in next episode?
Anti-monarchy movement raises over £30,000 to place billboards against Prince William

Anti-monarchy movement raises over £30,000 to place billboards against Prince William
When James Micheal Tyler dished how he bagged role of Gunther in 'Friends'

When James Micheal Tyler dished how he bagged role of Gunther in 'Friends'
Queen Elizabeth is back to work after spending a night in hospital

Queen Elizabeth is back to work after spending a night in hospital

Accuracy and memory are not Meghan Markle's best characteristics: royal expert

Accuracy and memory are not Meghan Markle's best characteristics: royal expert
Adele to play first concerts in five years with London Hyde Park shows

Adele to play first concerts in five years with London Hyde Park shows
Prince William had 'second thoughts' over relationship with Kate Middleton

Prince William had 'second thoughts' over relationship with Kate Middleton
Prince William ‘preparing to be King’, a royal expert believes

Prince William ‘preparing to be King’, a royal expert believes
Amanda Seyfried reveals going through pregnancy trauma

Amanda Seyfried reveals going through pregnancy trauma
Katie Price made three trips of abortion clinic when pregnant with Harvey

Katie Price made three trips of abortion clinic when pregnant with Harvey

Latest

view all