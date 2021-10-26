Katie Price made three trips of abortion clinic when pregnant with Harvey

Katie Price made the shocking revelation that she visited the abortion clinic three times when she was pregnant with her son Harvey.

Narrating her ordeal in her new book Harvey and Me, the former glamour model said that the biological father, Dwight Yorke, gave off the impression that he did not support the pregnancy which led to her making the tough decision to end her 2001 pregnancy.

"Dwight gave me the impression that if I kept it, he wouldn’t want to be with me. I didn’t think that would be fair on our child.They hadn’t even been born yet and they would already be from a broken home," she wrote.

"Of course a child doesn’t need their dad in their life to flourish, which Harvey is living proof of, but I looked at things very differently back then.

"Plus, my biological dad, Ray, walked out on the family when I was three and I turned out alright… kind of! That didn’t affect me because I had hardly seen him anyway and my stepdad, Paul, took on the father role. I took Paul’s last name and I now call him ‘dad’.

"I just thought, ‘How would I cope on my own?’ I was only young and I presumed that nobody would want a single mum. So I booked in to a private clinic to have an abortion.

"When I told Dwight, he didn’t even offer to pay towards it. And at that point in my career, I wasn’t loaded like people would probably think.

"In fact, he didn’t offer me any support whatsoever. He didn’t even ask if I was OK. Having an abortion wasn’t a decision I took lightly – I don’t think it is for any woman. So it would have been nice to have him there with me.

"I actually ended up going to the abortion clinic a total of three times. The first time, I got to the car park and I was ready to go in, but I pulled out at the very last minute. I actually made it inside the second time. I was sitting in the waiting room and listening for my name to be called out. ‘I can’t do this,’ I thought. So I got up and left."