Wednesday Oct 27 2021
Adam Levine says he was 'really startled' by stage-crasher

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Adam Levine says he was 'really startled' by a stage-crasher 

Adam Levine is clearing the air after strange fan encounter during Maroon 5 show at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. 

The pop band performed at AUDACY's 8th Annual We Can Survive concert on October 23rd where a stage crasher grabbed the 42-year-old singer’s hand during the group’s hit, Sunday Morning performance.

In the viral clip, a shocked Levine physically shook off the fan before the security escorted her offstage, inviting criticism from fans.

Breaking his silence over the incident, the Girls Like You singer expressed in an Instagram story, “I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don't have a job. I say that all the time — to our fans."

"To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. That's just not who I am. That's not who I've ever been," said the former Voice coach.


Adam Levine addressed a fan grabbing him during Maroon 5 show Photo Credit: Adam Levine/Instagram
Levine defended his actions by saying, “I just need you guys to know I was really startled. And sometimes when you're startled… you have to shake it off and move on cause I'm doing my job up there. It's what I pride myself on."

“I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing onstage and the fans,” he added.

Blowing a kiss to camera, the father of two concluded, "I hope that we can all understand that.”

