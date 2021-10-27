Amelia Hamlin reacts to Scott Disick's recent outing with a supermodel

Hamlin and Disick previously parted ways after a year of dating

Amelia Hamlin came forth subtly throwing shade at Scott Disick after he was spotted partying with model Elizabeth Grace Lindley.

The 20-year-old took to her Instagram to post a bunch of pictures which she captioned "rly rly happy."

Hamlin's mom Lisa Rinna commented with a smiley face below and according to eagle-eyed fans the pictures were a dig at Disick.

A few days earlier, on Thursday, the father of three send tongues wagging as he was seen with a blonde woman outside Hyde Sunset in the West Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Page Six and the Daily Mail identified the woman as model Elizabeth Grace Lindley.

"The split from Amelia was sudden and unexpected. He was pretty shocked about it. He has slowly been dating, but is not serious with anyone," another insider told PEOPLE of Disick earlier this month.

"He seems good though. He is around for his kids a lot. He loves spending time with them," he added.