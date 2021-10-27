 
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
Katrina Kaif equally surprised by Vicky Kaushal wedding rumors

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Katrina Kaif is breaking her silence on wedding rumors with beau Vicky Kaushal.

Speaking with BollywoodLife in an interview on Wednesday, the 38-year-old actor said that she has no plans to get married this year.

When the show host asked reasons behind the rumor, Katrina confessed that she is equally surprised by the news.

“That’s a question I have for the last 15 years," responded the Sooryavanshi star. 

Katrina's statement comes after Indian media on Tuesday speculated wedding bells for the actor. Katrina and Vicky have allegedly been dating  since 2019, but the couple has neither confirmed nor denied their relationship.

