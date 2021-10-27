 
Katie Price organizing funeral for terminally ill mother: 'I've accepted it now'

American reality TV star Katie Price is planning mother's funeral ahead of her death.

In her memoir Harvey and Me: A Mother's Love, Katie reveals that she has accepted that her mother's death is imminent and she wants to give her a funeral of hr choice.  

Katie's mother was diagnosed with the incurable lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017.

"I know that she's accepted it, and even though I'm sure it's on her mind every day, she doesn't dwell on it," Katie talks about brave mother in an excerpt from the book, as per The Sun.

"But I've accepted it now because I have to. She has an incurable disease and that's just the reality of it," the excerpt continued.

It further read, "I know it sounds awful, but once we knew the prognosis, I even spoke to my mum about her funeral and what she wants for it."

