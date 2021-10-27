Angelina Jolie shares her kids' views on budding bond with The Weekend

American superstar Angelina Jolie averted questions around her alleged romance with The Weekend in a recent interview.

The 46-year-old was promoting her new film the Eternals with co-star Salma Hayek on E!'s Daily Pop when she was asked if her kids are excited about her friendship with the Starboy singer.

Host Justin Sylvester popped the question with reference to Jolie's several outings wit the singer.

"Are your children more excited about your in Eternals or by her friendship with The Weeknd?" he asked.

Angelina replied: 'They're very excited about this film... If that's what you're asking,' she said, glancing at her co-star Salma.

'They're very excited about this film,' she repeated in a more muted tone.